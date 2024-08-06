New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's much-awaited second single 'Dheere Dheere' from the upcoming film 'Devara' has been released, igniting a frenzy among fans. The song beautifully highlights the captivating chemistry between the two leads leaving viewers in awe of them. Some even compared the iconic on-screen pairing of Sr NTR and the late legendary first female Indian superstar Sridevi.

The song's debut has generated an outpouring of comments and reactions on social media, with fans eagerly sharing their joy and admiration. Let’s take a look at some of these comments below:

One fan wrote: "I really wanted Janhvi to do her first Tollywood movie with NTR, and it's finally happening. I can't wait to see the multi-talented NTR alongside the gracefully talented Janhvi . The very best Janhvi, welcome to Tollywood "

Another fan wrote: "JR NTR JR SRIDEVI "

Another user wrote: "This chemistry reminds me of NTR sir & Sridevi ma’am so excited to see Janhvi ma’am and JR NTR sir on the silver screen! "

One fan wrote: "జాన్వీ మరియు జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ కలిసి శ్రీదేవి మరియు ఎన్టీఆర్‌లకు ప్రకంపనలు ఇస్తున్నారు"

Janhvi and Jr NTR together is giving Sridevi and NTR vibes: One user said: "జాన్వీ అభిమానులు గుమిగూడారు! శ్రీదేవి, ఎన్టీఆర్ పోలికలు విచిత్రం! Janhvi fans assemble! Sridevi and NTR resemblance uncanny!"

The buzz around Janhvi's debut in the South continues to grow, promising a memorable cinematic experience for audiences. Devara is a Telugu action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film stars NT Rama Rao Jr in the titular role alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, making her Telugu debut.

The movie is set to release on September 27, 2024.