Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor party hard at 'favourite' Manish Malhotra's house!

Ace designer Manish Malhotra who shared great rapport with late legendary actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is often seen partying with their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor party hard at 'favourite' Manish Malhotra's house!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace designer Manish Malhotra who shared great rapport with late legendary actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is often seen partying with their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Manish on Saturday once again partied with his favourites and shared the pictures on his Instagram handle. 

He wrote, “Saturday night at home dinner with the favourites @janhvikapoor @khushi05k the gorgeous two.”

 

In the selfies, the trio can be seen posing and having fun at Manish’s residence. They collaborated for a quick dinner date and were beaming with joy. 

 While the Kapoor sisters opted for nude colour outfits, Manish was seen in white shirt while posing for the selfies.

On the workfront, Janhvi will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production ‘Dostana 2’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The ‘Dhadak’ actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao.

 

