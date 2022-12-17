topStoriesenglish
Janhvi Kapoor brings red carpet vibe to airport in black leather tube gown, heads straight to Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor's evening gown with smokey eyes makeup was bang on. Later, we saw her pose for the shutterbugs at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022.

Dec 17, 2022

New Delhi: Bollywood stars dazzled last night at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 held in Mumbai where the young brigade of B-Town marked their attendance in style. But what caught attention ahead of the event was generation-next actress Janhvi Kapoor walking to the airport in her red carpet gown. Yes! Janhvi's OOTD for the Fashion Awards was revealed right at the airport as she turned heads in a glamourous black leather tube gown. 

Janhvi Kapoor's evening gown with smokey eyes makeup was bang on. Later, we saw her pose for the shutterbugs at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. Well, only Janhvi can bring the red carpet vibe to the airport, we say! Check out her videos from the event and airport here: 

Other celebrities spotted at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 included Sanjana Sanghi, Sharvari Wagh, Babil Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal and Ishaan Khatter among others. 

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili for which she got critical acclaim and before that, it was GoodLuck Jerry. Fans appreciated her work and her performance was loved by the critics. Next, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao where she plays a cricketer and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

 

 

