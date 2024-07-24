Janhvi Kapoor Calls 'Situationship' A Retarded Concept, Wants Girls To Kick The Guys Out Who Keep Them Hanging

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor is deeply and madly in love with her Shikhu and she has no qualms in accepting it publicly. But after her breakup with Shikhar Pahariya Janhvi dated a few men and she has spoken about her experiences on the same. In her latest interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed about not ever being in a situationship which is a Gen Z concept. The actress called the concept retarded and advised girls to kick out the boys who keep them hanging.

Janhvi Kapoor in her recent conversation with Mashable, the actress was questioned if she has been in a situationship," It feels like a very retarded concept to me. Either you like someone and commit to them because you want to be with them and don’t want to share them, or you’re not interested, in which case you don’t have time to lead them on into all that nonsense".

Further adding, Janhvi Kapoor said," Mujhe yeh beech ka samajh mein nahi aata (I don’t understand this in-between thing). All the guys who leave you hanging, kick them and throw them out".

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about how she dealt with heartbreak only with the same person, Shikhar Pahariya who is the love of her life.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her next film Ulajh.