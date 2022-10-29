Janhvi Kapoor clarifies she and her sister Khushi Kapoor NEVER dated the same guy!

New Delhi: The young brigade actress Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture Mili which has been directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier and is a remake of the hit 2019 Malayalam movie titled 'Helen'. The actress, who is busy promoting her film these days recently broke her silence on she and her sister Khushi Kapoor dating the same guy.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the worst thing she had heard about herself. To this, the actress replied, "That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him." Adding more she said, "None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies."

Meanwhile, Mili also stars actors such as Manoj Pawha and Sunny Kaushal. The movie's music has been composed by AR Rahman, and the lyrics of the songs have been penned by Javed Akhtar.The film, which has also been written by the filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier, is slated for release on November 4, 2022.

Apart from this, the actress also has a number of films in hand. It includes names such as 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan.



