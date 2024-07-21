Advertisement
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Food Poisoning

The actress was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai after her health condition deteriorated on Thursday. 

|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 10:13 AM IST|Source: IANS
Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Food Poisoning (Image: @janhvikapoor/ Instagram)

Mumbai: July 20  Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who will be next seen in the spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after being treated for food poisoning. 

As per media reports, Janhvi has recovered although a little weakness is still there. Her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are by her side helping her recuperate.

The actress was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai after her health condition deteriorated on Thursday. 

Lately, the actress has been keeping quite busy following her recent release, Mr. &amp; Mrs. Mahi’ in which she starred opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She is awaiting her upcoming release ‘Ulajh’ in which she will be seen opposite Gulshan Devaiah.

On Tuesday, the actress returned to Mumbai from Chennai and complained of health problems. She cancelled all her appointments for Wednesday to take rest and recuperate. However, her food poisoning aggravated on Thursday following which she was rushed to the hospital.

On the work front, the actress also has ‘Devara: Part 1’ in the pipeline. The film, which marks her Telugu debut, also features ‘RRR’ star NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan. 

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will hit the theatres on September 27.

 

