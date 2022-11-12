Janhvi Kapoor in plunging neckline dress, recreates Deepika Padukone's 'Om Shanti Om' scene - Watch

New Delhi: The generation next stars are surely having a blast on social media. They know their game and Instagram is their safest haven. So, coming back to our desi young actors - actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most followed star kids on social media. She has a line-up of films to boast about, superhot photoshoots to share and yes, she has upped her Insta game like a pro!

Janhvi Kapoor often shares videos of her jamming with her staff and making hilarious Reels for IG. Adding to it recently, Janhvi put up a video of hers recreating the famous chandelier scene from Deepika Padukone's debut film 'Om Shanti Om'. But, as we expected, Janhvi did add her fun element to it, captioning the post as: Yeh Shaanti kuch alag lag rahi hain

In the video, Janhvi’s friend Vaishnav Praveen is seen lying on the floor, pretending to be dead. But he bursts into a huge laughter and it's a cut there to the fun reel. The actress looked sexy in a deep plunging neckline fish cut silver dress. Many of her celeb friends commented on the post and simply loved it.

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor's performance in director Mathukutty Xavier’s survival thriller Mili has been widely appreciated. It was backed by her father and veteran producer Boney Kapoor. It featured Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal parts.

Next, Janhvi has Telugu drama Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde. It is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.