Janhvi Kapoor, ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya secretly holidaying in Maldives? Check out her latest photos

NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor has scooped some time out of her busy schedule for a quick short vacation in the Maldives and the actress has been making sure to tease her fans with her scintillating photos and videos. Recently, Janhvi set the internet ablaze with her monokini look from the exotic island country that left her fans drooling over her. Next, she showed her toned figure in a neon bikini set and flaunted her wavy hair. In her latest Instagram story, Janhvi dropped a ravishing photo where she is seen posing by the ocean under the moonlight.

While her fans had their eyes glued to her social media account, some eagle-eyed social media users noticed that her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also dropped a similar photo of a dark blue ocean under the moonlight. The pictures look very similar and it was not hard for her fans to guess that she is apparently spending some time with him in the Maldives. For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor earlier and later parted ways.

Take a look at the photos shared by Janhvi and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar:

Janhvi is seen donning a trendy white co-ord set and shows her back to the camera.

Recently, Janhvi shared more pictures from her vacation in the Maldives and wrote, "Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean."

In October this year, Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya were papped arriving together in his car at writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra's star-studded Diwali party. The two were also seen together outside an eatery in the suburb. Janhvi and Shikhar also attended her close friend Orhan Awatramani's Halloween bash and the actress was captured by the shutterbugs leaving the party in his car.

However, none of them ever confirmed the reports of them dating each other.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival-drama 'Mili'. produced by her father Boney Kapoor. She will next be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023.