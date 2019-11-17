close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor finds Arjun, Rakul 'cute' in their new film

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have started shooting for their rom-com film, and they are already being praised for looking "cute" together.

Mumbai: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have started shooting for their rom-com film, and they are already being praised for looking "cute" together.

Arjun on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which he and Rakul are seen goofing around while posing for the images.

"Picture Shuroo... other information bhi upload hogi soon," he captioned the image.

Reacting to the collage, Janhvi, who is Arjun's step sister, wrote: "Looking so cute."

The film, not titled yet, is being directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Talking about the project, Rakul had said: "The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters who belong to India and Pakistan, so it's a cross-border, coming-of-age rom-com."

Janhvi KapoorArjun KapoorRakul Preet Singh
