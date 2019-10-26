Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her perfectly toned midriff in black athletic wear—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has often been in limelight because of her trendy gym outfits. Every other day, the fitness enthusiast is papped outside her gym and surprises us with a new look each time. Be it wearing a neon, black, white, grey, or any other colour you can imagine, Janhvi makes each one of them look good!

Her usual gym outfits comprise of a regular crop top and treggings. However, on Saturday, the actress wore something different.

Wearing a sensuous black and grey crop top with a net shrug and leggings, Janhvi gave us major athleisure goals. Want to workout in style? You must take cues from the 'Dhadak' actress!

Check out the pics of her latest gym look here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

The talented actress is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.