close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts toned midriff, oozes oomph in belly dance video — Check out

The girl was trending on the internet as she took up the 'Dance Deewane' challenge from filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts toned midriff, oozes oomph in belly dance video — Check out
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought after star kids today. The girl made her debut in Bollywood with 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khattar and made everyone take note of her. Post her debut film, she went on to bag two more big-budget films - Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' and a biopic on Gunjan Sharma. 

She has also kickstarted shooting for horror-comedy 'RoohiAfza' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

On Sunday, Janhvi was trending on the internet after she took up the 'Dance Deewane' challenge from filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

The 'Dhadak' beauty took to her Instagram account to share her video in which she is seen performing a belly dance like there's no tomorrow. The girl is dressed in a purple crop top and white shorts and showed off her toned midriff. It would be not wrong to say that she is a pro in dance already. 

Check out her dance video below:

On the work front, Janhvi recently kickstarted shooting for 'RoohiAfza'. The horror-comedy film is directed by Hardik Mehta and will be produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in key role. 'RoohiAfza' will mark the third collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Maddock Films producer Dinesh Vijan. The duo recently announced another new venture, 'Made in China'. 

She is also prepping up for her Gunjan Saxena biopic. Gunjan Saxena was the first female IAF pilot who helped evacuate injured soldiers in 1999 Kargil War. The film is reportedly a Dharma venture.

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorIshaan KhattarShashank KhaitanBollywoodroohiafzaKaran JoharTakht
Next
Story

Amidst link-up rumours, Kartik Aaryan snapped outside Sara Ali Khan's house

Must Watch

PT6M8S

Auto driver attacks police officer with a sword, video goes viral