Janhvi Kapoor gets a tattoo of mom Sridevi's handwritten note, see photo

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is immensely popular on social media and she often entertains her fans with her funny and quirky GIFs and videos. On Thursday, the 'Dhadak' actress shared scenes from her 'days spent well'. But was noteworthy that the actress was seen getting herself inked of a handmade note by her mother Sridevi. The note was written by Sridevi for Janhvi Kapoor and it read: "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

Janhvi had earlier shared her mom's note for her on her Instagram handle, and now she has got it tattooed on her forearm. The actress also shared a video of herself getting inked, where she is seen reciting 'Govinda Govinda' out of anxiety.

Sridevi, the first female superstar of Indian cinema, was found dead at a Dubai hotel in a bathtub. February 24, 2018, saw an ocean of fan following struck with profound grief of losing a dazzling star, who was an icon across generations. Her mysterious death which reports confirmed due to accidental drowning broke a million hearts with family, friends and fan mourning her demise.

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was a commercial success. She was since starred in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi'.

Janhvi will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production ‘Dostana 2’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The ‘Dhadak’ actress also has KJo's period-drama 'Takht' and Hindi remake of 'Helen' in her kitty.