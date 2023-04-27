Janhvi Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing Green Body-Hugging Slit Dress

New Delhi: The Gen-Z actress Janvhi Kapoor is known for her sexy sartorial choices at red-carpet events. She was recently seen attending the red carpet at the GQ event in a halter mint green gown with a cut-out design by international fashion ace Marc Bouwer. She was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. Janhvi also shared close-up pictures on her Instagram.

JANHVI KAPOOR TROLLED

Popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram where Janhvi Kapoor can be seen slaying in her green avatar. He captioned the video as: Our girl in green today Jay Jay looking absolutely gorgeous and hot in her green look today as she arrives at the event night!! Janhvi knows how to make any outfit a boomm #janhvikapoor #viralbhayani #bollywood

However, a few haters trolled the star for her fashion choices. One person wrote: So unnatural while another one said: Wanna be Kim Kardashian.

Many celebs were spotted at the GQ awards red carpet including Alia Bhatt.

JANHVI KAPOOR'S LOVE LIFE

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.