Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gives fitness motivation on a lazy Sunday—Watch

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen working out and gives us major fitness motivation on a lazy Sunday!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has the looks to die for and works hard to maintain her oh-so-perfect figure. The stunner is often spotted outside her gym and smiles at the paps as they go crazy clicking her pics.

Janhvi is an avid social media user and has a huge fanbase. She also has various fan clubs dedicated to her on Instagram, which is why her pics and videos often go viral.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Janhvi can be seen working out and gives us major fitness motivation on a lazy Sunday!

On the work front, the leggy lass will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

Apart from these, Janhvi will play one of the leads in 'Dostana 2'.

