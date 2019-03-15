Janhvi Kapoor gives major fashion goals in this green dress—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner and grabs eyeballs whenever she steps out in public. Whether it is on a dinner date with her friends or stepping out of the gym, paps often go crazy clicking her. Janhvi is an avid social media user and has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Her pics and videos often go viral and fans can never get enough of the 'Dhadak' star.

In her latest Instagram post, Janhvi is seen wearing a green dress and she looks absolutely stunning!

Check out her post here:

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' last year. She was cast opposite debutant Ishaan Khatter and the two made for a lovely on -screen pair. The film was lauded by the critics and audience and was an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'.

The actress has also been roped in for K Jo's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh.