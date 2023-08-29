New Delhi: A day back, videos and pictures of actress Janhvi Kapoor at the divine Sri Venkateswara's abode in Tirupati temple town of Tirumala Hills, Andhra Pradesh surfaced all over social media. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Both were captured as dressed in the traditional attire of the temple. While Shikhar was in an off-white dhoti, Janhvi wore a purple half-saree. The duo is back in Mumbai now and some airport spotting was done.

Janhvi Kapoor was papped at the Mumbai aiport recently and she looked ravishing in a salmon-coloured kurta-palazzo with dupatta set. She chatted with the photographers who asked her about the Tirupati divine darshan and even obliged fans with a selfie.

While heading back to her car, we could spot Shikhar already seated inside.

Janhvi and Shikhar have been making quite a few public appearances together, giving major hints at them being a couple. However, the actress has not made any official statement on it as yet. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar know each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.