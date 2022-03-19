Janhvi Kapoor goes all mushy over sister Khushi in THIS monochrome pic; fans say ‘sibling goals’

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses any chance to express her love for her little sister Khushi Kapoor. On Saturday, Janhvi took to her social media handle and showered her love for her little sister.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “kissie kissie with my baby..”

In the monochromatic picture, the Kapoor sisters can be seen holding hands while pouting at each other. The picture was clicked while they attended Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai on Thursday.

For the occasion, Jahnvi wore a strappy midi bodycon dress that was embellished with shimmering mirrors all over with a back slit, while Khushi opted for a shimmery backless halter neck dress.

While their fans were going gaga over their bond, and also called them sibling goals. Khushi reacted to her sister's post by writing, "Ilu (I love you), adding a white heart and a smiling face with tear emoji.

For the unversed, Janhvi and Khushi are daughters of Boney Kapoor and late legendary actor Sridevi.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar in 2018. After that she was seen other films including – Roohi, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl among others.