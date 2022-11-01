Janhvi Kapoor hasn't met cousin Sonam Kapoor's son 'Vayu', know why

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film 'Mili'. The actress, who shares a close bond with her cousin Sonam Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed the reason why she hasn't been able to meet her cousin Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu till now.

In 2018, Sonam Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja. They welcomed their son 'Vayu' on August of this year. In a recent interview given to ETimes, Janhvi Kapoor revealed, "Honestly, I haven't met Vayu. I was busy shooting. I was travelling a lot. I haven't been keeping up too well. I don't want to risk it. Aaram se jaungi (I won't rush)."

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller 'Mili'. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who gets stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. 'Mili' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller 'Helen'.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in films such as 'Bawal', a romantic drama which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and will see her act alongside actor Varun Dhawan, and 'Jana Gana Mana', an action drama which stars South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.