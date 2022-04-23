NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses of this generation. She has proved her mettle as an actor with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and others. The actress is also extremely popular on social media and often gives her fans sleepless nights with her scintallating clicks.

A day after ruling the internet with her bridal photoshoot that she did for a fashion magazine cover, her new set of pictures were released on social media. Meanwhile, the fans of the actress has been going gaga over her latest photos. Take a look.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

Recently a new project was announced. Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands once again and their new outing - 'Bawaal' will features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Bawaal' will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The makers have locked April 7, 2023, as the release date.