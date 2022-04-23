हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a dazzling beauty in these latest clicks, fans go drool over her PICS

'Dhadak' girl Janhvi Kapoor has proved it again that she has breaks hearts. The 25-year-old actress has dropped fresh still of herself from her latest photoshoot.  

Janhvi Kapoor is a dazzling beauty in these latest clicks, fans go drool over her PICS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses of this generation. She has proved her mettle as an actor with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and others. The actress is also extremely popular on social media and often gives her fans sleepless nights with her scintallating clicks. 

A day after ruling the internet with her bridal photoshoot that she did for a fashion magazine cover, her new set of pictures were released on social media. Meanwhile, the fans of the actress has been going gaga over her latest photos. Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

Recently a new project was announced. Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands once again and their new outing - 'Bawaal' will features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Bawaal' will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The makers have locked April 7, 2023, as the release date.

 

 

