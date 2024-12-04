Janhvi Kapoor Is Head Over Heels In Love With Shikhar Pahariya; Wears T-Shirt Of His Name; Netizens Call Her Green Flag

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor can you stop being so cute, the Devara actress was recently seen wearing her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s face T-shirt with his name written on it. She posed with the staff of the hotel members as she was promoting her film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari along with Varun Dhawan. Fans cannot keep calm seeing how openly she is flaunting her love for the man of her life. Fans were quick to notice the adorable gesture, calling it a sign of her being deeply in love.

Social media was abuzz with reactions, with many praising Janhvi for openly embracing her relationship. A user commented, “She’s such a green flag for being this expressive about her love.” Janhvi and Shikhar often make their fans swoon when they make frequent appearances and gestures hint at a blossoming romance.

It isn't the first time Janhvi openly showed her love for Shikar, earlier she wore a necklace of his name 'Shikhu' and proved she is one man-woman. While her man too showers all the love on her, during the release of her film Devera who was all love for her and promoted her film on his social media account.

Speaking about her relationship with Shikhar, Janhvi in an interview with Mirchi Plus said," He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.".

Well, fans indeed cannot wait for the couple to tie the knot soon.