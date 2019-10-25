Janhvi Kapoor is missing baby sis Khushi and this pic is proof!

New Delhi: The Kapoor sisters—Janhvi and Khushi define sibling goals to many. Their fans adore them and all eyes are set on the latter to make her big screen debut in movies. While Khushi is away in New York, completing her higher studies, elder sister Jahnvi is missing her back home.

Janhvi took to her Instagram and shared a cutesy picture where both the Kapoor sister can be seen holding hands on the roads of NYC.

Khushi is studying at New York Film Academy.

On the work front, Janhvi has 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht and Dostana in her kitty.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' happens to be a Dharma Production. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.

Janhvi chopped off her long hair to ace her part as the lead character and the filming began in Lucknow, earlier this year.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.