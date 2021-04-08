हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is the 'last to hop on Maldives' bandwagon, sizzles in vibrant beachwear - In Pics

The young and talented Janhvi Kapoor has sneaked out some time and hopped on to the Maldives bandwagon, finally! With so many celebrities visiting the picturesque island vacay spot, Janhvi calls herself the 'last one' to go there and it's totally worth all the hype.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and talented Janhvi Kapoor has sneaked out some time and hopped on to the Maldives bandwagon, finally! With so many celebrities visiting the picturesque island vacay spot, Janhvi calls herself the 'last one' to go there and it's totally worth all the hype.

Janhvi Kapoor wore her best beachwear to the Maldives and enjoyed time with pals. Take a look at her pictures: 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses. 

Janhvi made her debut in Dharma Productions 'Dhadak' alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018. Ever since she has managed to make a niche place for herself and amassed a huge fan base. 

Before getting into films, Janhvi Kapoor flew to California to pursue an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Janhvi has Dharma Productions' 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Good Luck Jerry' in her kitty.

 

