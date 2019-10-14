close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter channel inner Raj Kapoor and Nargis as they groove to 'Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua'

Bollywood's youngest actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter appeared on Manish Paul's Tv show Movie Masti. The actors, who made their debut with 2018 film Dhadak, showed a glimpse of their crackling chemistry on the show.

New Delhi: Bollywood's youngest actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter appeared on Manish Paul's Tv show Movie Masti. The actors, who made their debut with 2018 film Dhadak, showed a glimpse of their crackling chemistry on the show.

Ishaan and Janhvi grooved to the famous Raj Kapoor and Nargis song 'Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua' dressed exactly like them. They also re-created the famous Karva Chauth scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. 

Janhvi took to Instagram the clip from the show. She captioned it, "Watch me travel back to time with @ishaankhatter only on Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, tonight 9:30 PM only on #ZeeTV. #ThrowbackTo90s #LOLWithManieshPaul #MovieMasti @manieshpaul @ishaankhatter @zeetv."

Janhvi, who is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, recently looked biryani for Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan and also joined them for their Sunday brunch. Mira took to Instagram to share the pictures of their lavish spread and also gave a shout-out to Janhvi for her biryani.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, and will also star in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan while Ishaan will star in Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy and a film titled Kaali Peeli

  

Janhvi KapoorIshaan KhatterRaj KapoorNargis
