Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday get Cosy with BFF Orry in Viral Pictures; Check them Out

New Delhi: If you are a Bollywood lover, you must have seen the star kid BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry with almost all the Gen-Z celebrity kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda and even Nysa Devgan. Now, a series of pictures are going viral from last year on social media where Orry can be seen getting cosy with his galpals Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

A series of clicks from a white-themed party from 2022 are going VIRAL on social media featuring Bollywood star kids with their BFF Orry. In the pictures we can see Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday with a few more of their pals. Orry seemed to be getting cosy with his ladyloves in the pictures, especially Janhvi Kapoor.

The rumours of Janhvi and Orry surfaced all over the internet some time ago as they were spotted together at many parties. However, it fizzled out soon after the actress made her appearance with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Orry has been seen in the past with almost every Bollywood celebrity including Tabu, Sara, Navya, Kareena, Karisma and others. Recently, he was seen partying with Nysa Devgan in Dubai. They were joined by their common friends there and the party pictures broke the internet.

Orry not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen.'