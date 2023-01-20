topStoriesenglish
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor dazzle in shimmery lehengas at star-studded engagement bash, pics and videos inside

Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi were on Thursday papped at an engagement ceremony in Mumbai, looking breathtakingly beautiful. Take a look at their latest outings here. 

Jan 20, 2023

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt a fashionista and often serves her fans with sartorial choices. The 'Dhadak' actress made heads turns on Thursday (Jan 19) night as she attended a star-studded engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The engagement bash was attended by several A-listers from B-Town including Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Abraham, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others. 

Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were papped arriving at the event walking hand-in-hand. The duo looked extremely gorgeous and captured all the attention as they came dressed in heavily embellished lehengas. We bet, their fans couldn't take our eyes off their extravagant outfits. Both Janhvi and Khushi opted for signature Manish Malhotra's creation for the evening. 

While Janhvi picked up a shimmery green-hued lehenga, Khushi opted for an all-white lehenga. Both looked absolutely dreamy in their glamorous avatar at the event. Take a look at the sister duo's best style moment from the engagement ceremony: 

On Friday, Janhvi took to social media and gave her fans a close-up glimpse of her look from the last night bash. The actress shared a series of her photos on Instagram. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and friend Orry immediately chimmed into the comment section and reacted to her post. '

Speaking on the work front, Janhvi, who was last seen in survival-drama 'Mili', will next be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Bawaal'. Khushi, on the other hand, is all set to make her debut in the film industry with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming project 'The Archies'. 

