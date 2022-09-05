Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans to gorgeous pictures in a crop top and denim shorts on social media on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the `Dhadak` actor shared a series of pictures. In the caption, she wrote, "undone." The actor was seen wearing a white crop top that she teamed up with distressed blue denim shorts.

In the first two pictures, she struck a stunning pose as she looked away from the camera. In the next two pictures, Janhvi looked gorgeous with open tresses which complemented her look. She opted for a subtle makeup look with pink lipstick.

In the next images, the 25-year-old actor flaunted her washboard abs as she poses while holding curtains behind her.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor`s fans and friends chimed into the comment section.

Janhvi`s friend Orhan Awatramani also dropped a comment. He wrote, "How .." One of the users wrote, "Damn cute. no-one can beat you in cuteness."

Recently, Janhvi collaborated with her BFF actor Sara Ali Khan for a video. Ahead of the much-awaited premiere of the HBO series, `House of the Dragon` on Disney+ Hotstar, new BFFs in B-town shared their excitement to watch the series. They were also seen having fun banter at the chat show, `Koffee With Karan.`

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie `Goodluck Jerry`, now she is shooting for her next film `Mr and Mrs Mahi`. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer `GoodBye`.

Janhvi also has `Bawaal` with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland.