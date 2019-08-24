close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in an off-white saree—Pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared a string of pictures in an off-white saree paired with bold, traditional earrings. The actress looks ethereal!

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in an off-white saree—Pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor attended a book launch recently and was seen wearing an off-white saree with bold earrings. The star kid looked ethereal and grabbed eyeballs at the event.

She shared her look on Instagram and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her in the pics.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

For the uninitiated, Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her younger sibling, Khushi, will also make her Bollywood debut soon.

Janhvi is a known fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym. The leggy lass has a mammoth fan-following which is evident by the number of likes on her Instagram uploads.

On the work front, she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'. The film marks Hardik Mehta's directorial debut and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

It is slated for March 20, 2020 release.

Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

'Takht' will also release in the year 2020 and is touted as one of the biggest releases of the year.

Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor pics
