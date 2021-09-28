हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a dream in THIS white outfit on dinner outing, check photos

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game is trendy and chic. The Dhadak star was snapped outside a popular restaurant in Mumbai in a skater white dress, looking every bit ravishing. 

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a dream in THIS white outfit on dinner outing, check photos
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be extremely fond of working out and is often spotted outside her pilates studio. After from being a fitness freak, the 'Dhadak' actress also loves to munch at her favourite restaurant in Mumbai when free. 

On Tuesday, Janhvi was papped outside the Mizu restaurant in Bandra, looking like a dream in a pristine white dress. She had left her hair loose and rounded off her look with nude stilettos. Check out the pics below: 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

(Janhvi Kapoor spotted outside Mizu restaurant in Mumbai)

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was a commercial success. She was since starred in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi'.

She will be seen next in 'Good Luck Jerry' and Hindi remake of 'Helen'. She also has sequel of 2008 released 'Dostana' and Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor filmjanhvi kapoor photos
Next
Story

Pooja Bhatt marks five years of sobriety, calls it a 'deeply gratifying relationship'

Must Watch

PT20M51S

DNA: What is the real reason behind Sidhu's resignation?