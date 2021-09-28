Janhvi Kapoor looks like a dream in THIS white outfit on dinner outing, check photos

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be extremely fond of working out and is often spotted outside her pilates studio. After from being a fitness freak, the 'Dhadak' actress also loves to munch at her favourite restaurant in Mumbai when free.

On Tuesday, Janhvi was papped outside the Mizu restaurant in Bandra, looking like a dream in a pristine white dress. She had left her hair loose and rounded off her look with nude stilettos. Check out the pics below:

(Janhvi Kapoor spotted outside Mizu restaurant in Mumbai)

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was a commercial success. She was since starred in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi'.

She will be seen next in 'Good Luck Jerry' and Hindi remake of 'Helen'. She also has sequel of 2008 released 'Dostana' and Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.