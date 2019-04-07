Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a red dress—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor often grabs the spotlight owing to her glamorous outfits and social media posts. Be it being spotted outside her gym, at a fashion event or at a casual outing with friends, Janhvi's outfit game is always on point!

The stunning actress's latest Instagram post has her striking some poses in a red dress and we bet you can't take your eyes off her once you look at the pictures!

Check them out here:

Janhvi recently joined the cast of 'Rooh-Afza' which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film marks the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film is slated for March 20, 2020 release and will go on floors this June.

Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor besides Janhvi.

'Takht' will also release in the year 2020 and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Janhvi made her debut with 'Dhadak' last year and we can't wait to see what more she has to offer!