Janhvi Kapoor mesmerizes with her dance performance! Watch

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is an entertainer who keeps her fans hooked with her pictures and videos. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhadak’ actress shared a video of her dancing, much to the dislike of her sister, Khushi, who is not 'amused'.

While Janhvi is dancing on ‘Kanha Maane Na’ from the movie ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, her sister can be seen lying on a couch. Captioning the post, Janhvi wrote, “Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was. Swipe to see me make a booboo”.

Here is Janhvi slaying hearts with her classical dance on 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re'.

The actress shares a loving bond with her father Boney Kapoor and Khushi. Janhvi spent this Diwali enjoying with her family.

Check out her post.

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’, also starring Ishaan Khattar. The ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ actress has ‘Dostana 2’, along with Kartik Aaryan, ‘Roohi Afza’, opposite Rajkummar Rao and multi-starrer ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.