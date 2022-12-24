Janhvi Kapoor opens up about 'making out in public,' reveals she wants to be a Santa to few co-stars

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in the Bollywood industry today. She has given some amazing performances this year including 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili.' She often makes headlines for her post-workout looks and Instagram feeds. But, this time, one of her statements has taken over the internet.

Janhvi revealed in one of her recent interactions whether she had made out in public. Talking to Times Of India, the 'Dhadak' actress was asked a question about ever making out in the public and she coyly responded by saying 'Yes.'

She even revealed in her interaction that she would like to gift global star Priyanka Chopra a 'home-cooked food', to Sara, 'an adventure trip to Leh Ladakh or a trip to Kedarnath' and 'patto sarees' for Kylie Jenner's babies if she ever gets to be a Santa.

Talking about the Paparazzi, Janhvi Kapoor confessed, "I've avoided the paps many times, I have hidden in the dickies of many cars. Also, I have used my privileges as a celebrity in order to get freebies."

On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma and many more. She also has Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.