NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor often steals attention with her party pictures and videos. When not shooting, the girl often steps out in the city with her besties and pals and have a fun time. On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor caught up with her friend and rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani at a restaurant in the suburb. She looked pretty as always in a black strappy bodycon dress that came with a thigh-high slit. She teamed the outfit with white sneakers and left her hair open.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is otherwise known to greet paps with her beautiful smile, looked rather upset as she stepped out of the restaurant and rushed to her car. She was seen dodging the paps while leaving the venue. Orhan, on the other hand, asked paps to stop recording, before questioning, "Janhvi nikal gayi? (Has Janhvi left?)."

Social media users were quick to notice Janhvi's reaction and concluded that she was upset and sad as she left the venue. "Man, she looked sad," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "She look off".

Earlier this year, Janhvi enjoyed a romantic vacation with Orhan Awatramani in Ooty and she shared glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram. Janhvi and Orhan had visited her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who was shooting for her acting debut 'The Archies' in Ooty.

Orhan shared a few glimpses from the Ooty vacation on Instagram and users started to speculate that the pictures were taken by Janhvi. While Janhvi was not seen in the photos, a part of her shrug was visible. It was the same shrug she was seen wearing with her sister Khushi while hugging her, in another video.

On March 6, Janhvi Kapoor rang in her 25th birthday with her girl gang in Tirumala. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pics from her birthday celebrations. At the time, Orhan Awatramani had dropped a love-filled comment on Janhvi's post and wrote, "I love you. Happy birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor, wishing you the very very very best life has to offer and all the love and joy in the world. Sending only good vibes and tons of fortune and success your way. Just remember through God all things are possible, and never forget, that no one - absolute no one, can close a door that God has opened for you. Love you so much. Live laugh love - Orry."