Janhvi Kapoor parties with Shikhar Pahariya, rumoured ex-couple leave together in same car after Halloween bash

NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor, who reportedly dated Shikhar Pahariya in the past, recently made another appearance with him at a bash in Mumbai. On Saturday (October 29) night, Janhvi Kapoor attended a Halloween spooky party hosted by her close friend Orhan Awatramani in Mumbai. The Orry's Halloween bash was attended by a bevvy of star kids including Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty and others. Janhvi stole attention with her appearance at the bash as she channelled her inner Morticia Addams from The Addams Family and arrived in an off-shoulder black midi dress.

However, what caught our attention was that while she arrived at the bash solo in her car, she was seen exiting the party with Shikhar Pahariya in his car. The actress tried to evade the shutterbugs and turned her face to the other side as soon as he got into his car. Shikhar was seen in the driver's seat as both zoomed off.

Celeb photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video featuring Janhvi Kapoor from the Halloween bash. Take a look:

Shikhar Pahariya, who also came all dressed up for the funky Halloween night, shared a photo of himself from the bash on Instagram. Take a look:

SHIKHAR PAHARIYA'S HALLOWEEN LOOK



JANHVI KAPOOR'S HALLOWEEN PARTY PICS



JANHVI KAPOOR POSES WITH ANANYA PANDAY, SARA ALI KHAN



A couple of days ago, Janhvi was seen attending a Diwali party where she arrived with her rumoured ex Shikhar. The two were papped seated inside his car as they arrived for the Diwali party. A day later, Janhvi, clad in a light pink suit, was snapped making her way out of an eatery and getting into a car with Shikhar. Her recent outings with her rumoured ex-beau have sparked their dating rumours again.



JANHVI KAPOOR-SHIKHAR PAHARIYA SPOTTED

Shikhar is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shikhar and Janhvi have dated each other in the past reportedly and broke off later. While they have been linked with each other several times, none of them ever confirmed the rumours.

Speaking on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is promoting her upcoming film 'Mili', a survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, it follows a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive.

'Mili' is scheduled to release on November 2, 2022.