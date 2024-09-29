New Delhi: The latest promo from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2’ has been released in which actress Janhvi Kapoor is seen sharing a story about her best friend who had a breakup and how she decided to help her to make her ex feel jealous.

The makers took to their Instagram account and shared the new clip from the show as Kapil hosted team ‘Devara: Part 1’, including Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The makers captioned the post, ''Where do you get friends like these? Asking for myself.''

The video starts with Janhvi describing an incident related to her friend which goes like this, “So, basically I had a friend who had a breakup, and she was trying to make her ex-boyfriend jealous. “So, as a true friend and a sister, I thought I’d wear a sweatshirt so she could click a backshot of me and post it on Instagram, then her ex-boyfriend could be curious to find out about who the guy is that she’s holidaying with, in the Swiss Alps just one week after the breakup. Unfortunately, her ex-boyfriend didn’t care, and he didn’t even send a message after she posted the photograph.”Janhvi concluded.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2’ is currently streaming on Netflix. On the work front, Janhvi’s latest action thriller ‘Devara: Part 1 hit the big screens on September 27, 2024 and features Jr NTR in a double role.

The film, helmed by Koratala Siva also features Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in pivotal roles.

The thriller film is bankrolled by Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

Janhvi is currently prepping for her next film titled ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ helmed by Shashank Khaitan which also features Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to be released theatrically on April 18, 2025.