Janhvi Kapoor posts a heartfelt birthday wish for IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, who will be next seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot in Indian Air Force, took to social media to post a heartfelt wish for the real Kargil girl.

Sharing a picture of herself with Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Birthday Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You’re an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too."

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen donning the airforce uniform while Saxena is seen in a blue salwar suit.

The first look of the film was unveiled a few days ago. The biopic titled Kargil Girl is Janhvi's second project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Apart from Janhvi, the film features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.