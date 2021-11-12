Janhvi Kapoor raises the heat in black floral bikini, does 'lungi dance' on beach - In Pics

New Delhi: The stunning Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying her vacay with sister Khushi Dubai. After flooding the internet with amazing pictures of the two chilling at the desert safari, she dropped bikini photos online.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a black floral bikini with a sarong wrapped around her waist, but it's her caption which gets the cake. She wrote: lungi dance

Her sarong wrap tied like a lungi is too stylish and trust Janhvi to make any outfit look uber glam and sexy.

The Kapoor sisters are currently together on a holiday in Dubai with friend Orhan Awatramani. The trio even dropped breathtaking postcard-worthy photos from their desert Safari. Their pictures went viral on the internet and rightly so.

A few days back, Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan had gone to the divine abode of Lord Shiva - Kedarnath and their pictures from their trip had flooded social media.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’.

