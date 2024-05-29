Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' along with fellow actor Rajkummar Rao was teased by the host about her relationship with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Makers of the show dropped a promo recently in which host Kapil was seen asking Janhvi in a hilarious way about her expectations regarding a perfect life partner.

He queried whether she would choose a life partner with the same interest as "jis Shikhar par aap aaj hai" In her response, Janhvi is seen blushing.

Watch The Promo Here:

The promo begins with a ridiculous charades game in which Janhvi tries to communicate something to Rajkummar. She even makes hilarious expressions in an attempt to convey it to him. She then urges Kapil not to include such strange movements in the trailer.

Transitioning to another scene, Kapil is seen quizzing Rajkummar about working with Jahnvi. The actor previously collaborated with her on 'Roohi', in which she portrays a ghost, and in his next release 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', she is seen essaying the character of his wife.

Asked whether Janhvi startled him more as a ghost or as a wife, Rajkummar replies, "Whether it's a ghost or a wife, it is the same." 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' streams on Netflix.

Although Janhvi and Shikhar have not officially confirmed their relationship glimpses into the pair's alleged romance have surfaced from time to time.

The much-anticipated sports drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Rajkummar Rao and Jhanvi is slated for release on May 31. The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.