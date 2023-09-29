Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Finding Morphed Photos Of Her On 'Almost Pornographic Pages'

New Delhi: As glamourous as it may sound, life of a star kid isn't just rosy. Recently, Actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about growing up in today's paparazzi culture. In an interview with Newslaundry, Late Sridevi's daughter has made some hard-sounding relevations. Acknowledging that paparazzi cameras have always been a part of her life, Janhvi said that since childhood, people with or without consent, took pictures of her and sister Khushi Kapoor.

On being around paparazzi at a young age, in an interview with Newslaundry, 'Bawaal' actress said, "It has always been a part of my life. The cameras have always been around. In our childhood, it was like we would go out. And people, with or without consent, took pictures of me and my sister.”

At the age of 10, Janhvi found paparazzi images of her on Yahoo’s homepage. She told Newslaundry, “It didn’t make me popular,” Instead, the appearance “alienated” her from her peers in school. “I don’t think they understood it so they started disliking me. I didn’t understand what was happening,” she continued. “My friends looked at me differently, they poked fun at me for not getting waxed.” Constantly being judged, Jahnvi continued, “Many insinuated that I don’t have to work as I was famous anyway, weird taunts that I wouldn’t understand,” she said. “Everyone kept asking me when I was leaving school and why I was on Yahoo. There was a lot of judgement, a lot of questioning of one’s self-worth from a very young age.”

Recalling a horrific incident, Jahnvi said that she found morphed photos of herself on 'inappropriate, almost pornographic pages'. "There has been an 'influx of fake images, more so with today’s advanced AI (artificial intelligence)'. She said, “People see these manipulated images and assume they’re real. That deeply concerns me.”

On the work front, Jahnvi appeared in Good Luck Jerry (2022) and Bawaal (2023). Janhvi also has a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.