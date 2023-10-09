Janhvi Kapoor Recreats Vintage Charm, Fans Find Similarities With Sridevi

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again captured hearts, not just with her on-screen talent but also with her impeccable style. On Monday, the actress shared a captivating picture of herself donning a retro-inspired ensemble, channeling the essence of a vintage diva. Janhvi's timeless charm and elegance in the reel video left fans in awe. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Call me Gen Zeenat."

Many couldn't help but draw a striking parallel to her late superstar mother, legendary Sridevi, fondly known for her iconic 'Hawa Hawai' avatar. Fans showered Janhvi with praise, affectionately referring to her as 'Hawa Hawai,' a nod to her uncanny resemblance to her mother's ethereal beauty.

Take a look at her video below:

Janhvi Kapoor continues to be celebrated not only for her acting prowess but also for carrying forward the grace and elegance of her iconic mother, leaving an indelible mark in the world of cinema and fashion.

'Devara - I' is a Telugu action-drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars Jr NTR Rao, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj in key role. It is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. 'Devara' will mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and is all set for release on April 5, 2024.

She also has 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' in her kitty. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Sharma and Kumud Mishra, and is believed to be based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024.