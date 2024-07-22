Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Current Boyfriend Shikar Pahariya Was The Only Heartbreak She Ever Had

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor has picked out in love as it is rare to reconcile with your ex and kind of love forever. Janhvi Kapoor has no qualms in admitting to being in love with her Shikhu aka Shikhar Pahariya as she proudly wears his name’s necklace at public events. Recently the Ulajh actress spoke about dealing with only one heartbreak and it’s Shikhar Pahariya.

Talking to Hautterfly Janhvi said that she only had a genuine heartbreak with Shikhar," I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good".

Elaborating further in the same interview without taking Shikhar's name, she said," In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like, ‘Yes, okay,’ and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn’t understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme".

During her appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan along with sister Khushi Kapoor, the actress hailed Shikhar being her biggest support system during the loss of her mother Sridevi," He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other"

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar were inseparable at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony, and their shippers cannot wait to see them as a man and wife.