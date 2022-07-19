New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Good Luck Jerry’, spoke about her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor making an acting debut at 66. Boney will feature in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next film. He will essay the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father. Apart from them too, the movie also stars actress Shraddha Kapoor. Janhvi shared that her father did not try his hands at acting as he had responsibilities on his shoulders from a young age.

Janhvi said that Boney had the pressure to take care of his father Surinder Kapoor's business and of his brothers- Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's careers. If not for these responsibilities, the filmmaker would have definitely tried acting.



The ‘Roohi’ actress told The Film Companion that she told her father to go ahead with the acting offer that he got. “I said, ‘Do it. Who at that age gets a chance to try a hand at a new career?’ I really think if he didn’t have the pressure of taking care of his father’s business and brothers’ careers, he would have tried acting. You can tell. After work, he used to watch old music videos and act it out, and I remember mom (Sridevi) would be like, ‘I am so glad that you didn’t become an actor, you’ll be so vain,’” she shared.



Boney has made films under his father's banner SK Films, his own production house Narsimha Enterprises, and also Sridevi Productions, which was in his late wife's name.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in ‘Dhadak’. She was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ and is currently promoting her film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ that will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.



The actress is currently busy shooting with Varun Dhawan for Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bawaal’.