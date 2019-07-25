close

janvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker watch Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's 'Judgementall Hai Kya'

Janhvi Kapoor cheered for her 'RoohiAfza' co-star Rajkummar Rao at the screening of his film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. It stars Rajkummar opposite Kangana Ranaut and the film hits the theatres on Friday.

Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker watch Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao&#039;s &#039;Judgementall Hai Kya&#039;
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor cheered for her 'RoohiAfza' co-star Rajkummar Rao at the screening of his upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' on Wednesday. 'Judgementall Hai Kya' stars Rajkummar opposite Kangana Ranaut and the film hits the theatres on Friday. 

A special screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai last night and apart from Janhvi, celebs like Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Sonal Chauhan, Arjun Bijlani, Maniesh Paul, Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu Dasani and others attended it. 

Janhvi turned heads in a white crop top and purple checkered pants. She paired her OOTD with silver loops and stilettos.

Rhea, on the other hand, opted for a black trendy top and denim. 

The Kapoor sisters fashion sense is on point always!

Swara pulled off a floral dress, which she paired with a matching long coat and rounded off her look with a neatly tied bun. 

Here are the other attended the screening.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Judgementall Hai Kya', a psychological thriller, is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi while it is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, 'Judgementall Hai Kya' also features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill.

