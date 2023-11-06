NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been painting the town red with their mushy love affair. While the two have been tight lipped about their relationship so far, their regular outings and mini vacations speaks a lot about their equation. Shikhar also shared a close bond with Janhvi' father Boney Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor.

On Sunday, the Janhvi and Shikhar stepped out with Khushi for a lunch outing as they celebrated the latter's birthday. Khushi, who is yet to make her acting debut this year with 'Archies', turned a year older on November 5. She celebrated her birthday with her close family members over a lunch.

A video shared by a paparazzo's account show Janhvi dressed up in a red colour midi dress. She kept her makeup minimalistic and left her hair open. She also carried a pretty sling bag and was seen wearing a drop earring.

Khushi was spotted wearing a white mini dress with puffed sleeves. Shikar opted for a brown shirt and denim and looked handsom. Fans even expressed their excitement in the comment section.

Earlier in the day, Anshula Kapoor shared an inside video from Khushi's birthday party where she was seen cutting her birthday cake with her dad Boney Kapoor standing behind her.

Arjun Kapoor, who was not seen at her birthday party, shared a picture with Khushi on social media and wrote, "Happy birthday @khushi05k

I hope & pray this year it allows u to build towards the rest of your life with all the effort & hardwork u have put into ur first film paying dividends…I don’t say it enough to perhaps any of my sisters but love u even if ur dad s favourite child & he’s always gonna have an extra bias towards u…"

Speaking of Khushi's debut film 'The Archies', it is all set for OTT premiere on December 7, 2023. On the other hand, Janhvi will seen in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be making her debut in Telugu film industry with 'Devara'.