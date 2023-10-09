trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672867
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Leave For Romantic Vacation? Check Video

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured beau Shikhar Phaariya have reportedly jetted off for another mini-romantic vacation amid their busy schedule. The duo was papped together at Mumbai airport on Monday morning.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Leave For Romantic Vacation? Check Video

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the Mumbai airport on Monday. While the duo did not pose together for the paps, they were spotted together, giving rise to speculations if they are ready for another vacation. 

The 'Bawaal' actress was seen arriving at the airport in a pretty pink co-ord set and opted for a no-makeup look. As the actress arrived at the airport, she greeted and smiled at the camerapersons. As she went inside the airport, she soon joined her rumoured beau on a shuttle cart.

Shikhar was seen donning a sky-blue shirt paired with blue jeans and completed his look with black shades. Several pictures and videos of the rumoured couple have surfaced on social media.

It is to be noted that neither Janhvi nor Shikhar Pahariya ever confirmed or denied their relationship. However, the buzz is strong that the two are currently in a relationship. The duo was papped together during Diwali last year when they attended several parties and bash together. They also took mini romantic vacations, nd dropped hints in their photos on social media. 

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in romantic-drama 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. Janhvi will next be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao. She also has 'Ulajh' opposite Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, and in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train