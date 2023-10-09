Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Leave For Romantic Vacation? Check Video

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the Mumbai airport on Monday. While the duo did not pose together for the paps, they were spotted together, giving rise to speculations if they are ready for another vacation.

The 'Bawaal' actress was seen arriving at the airport in a pretty pink co-ord set and opted for a no-makeup look. As the actress arrived at the airport, she greeted and smiled at the camerapersons. As she went inside the airport, she soon joined her rumoured beau on a shuttle cart.

Shikhar was seen donning a sky-blue shirt paired with blue jeans and completed his look with black shades. Several pictures and videos of the rumoured couple have surfaced on social media.

It is to be noted that neither Janhvi nor Shikhar Pahariya ever confirmed or denied their relationship. However, the buzz is strong that the two are currently in a relationship. The duo was papped together during Diwali last year when they attended several parties and bash together. They also took mini romantic vacations, nd dropped hints in their photos on social media.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in romantic-drama 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. Janhvi will next be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao. She also has 'Ulajh' opposite Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, and in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.