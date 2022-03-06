Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi did not want her to become actor, says was okay with Khushi becoming one

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor might be touted as one of the most talented and promising young actors of Bollywood, but did you know her superstar mother, late actress Sridevi did not want her to enter showbiz? Talking about the same, Janhvi in an interview in 2018, after making her debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khatter said that Sridevi wanted her to live a more relaxed life.

Revealing that Sridevi was not keen on her becoming an actress, Janhvi told Vogue magazine in 2018, “She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense”.

However, after seeing Janhvi’s passion for acting, Sridevi supported her daughter and had also seen some of the clippings from her debut films. She however, tragically died after an accident in Dubai on February 24, 2018, ahead of ‘Dhadak’ release.

Janhvi Kapoor, who turns 25 years old today, has featured in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Roohi’. She has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ among others.

Janhvi is also popular for gym looks and fashion choices. The star kid on Friday had a pre-birthday celebration at the airport with her fan, who brought her a cake.

The actress can be seen blushing and saying ‘how sweet’ after receiving the cake. She also cut the cake and happily posed with the fan.

Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor is also reportedly all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archie’s comic for Netflix India. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also reportedly roped in for the series.