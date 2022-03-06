हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi did not want her to become actor, says was okay with Khushi becoming one

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'.

Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi did not want her to become actor, says was okay with Khushi becoming one

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor might be touted as one of the most talented and promising young actors of Bollywood, but did you know her superstar mother, late actress Sridevi did not want her to enter showbiz? Talking about the same, Janhvi in an interview in 2018, after making her debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khatter said that Sridevi wanted her to live a more relaxed life.

Revealing that Sridevi was not keen on her becoming an actress, Janhvi told Vogue magazine in 2018, “She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense”.

 

 

However, after seeing Janhvi’s passion for acting, Sridevi supported her daughter and had also seen some of the clippings from her debut films. She however, tragically died after an accident in Dubai on February 24, 2018, ahead of ‘Dhadak’ release.

Janhvi Kapoor, who turns 25 years old today, has featured in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Roohi’. She has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ among others.

Janhvi is also popular for gym looks and fashion choices. The star kid on Friday had a pre-birthday celebration at the airport with her fan, who brought her a cake.

The actress can be seen blushing and saying ‘how sweet’ after receiving the cake. She also cut the cake and happily posed with the fan.

Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor is also reportedly all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archie’s comic for Netflix India. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also reportedly roped in for the series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorhappy birthday janhvi kapoorSrideviKhushi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor birthday
Next
Story

'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84, ‘our family is devastated’ says his daughter

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks