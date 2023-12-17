Janhvi Kapoor Says She Once Asked Her Mom Sridevi To Not Come To Her Debut Film Sets

NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor, known for being one of the most popular actresses and the legendary actress, Sridevi’s daughter recently attended a conclave where she was seen in a beautiful black shimmer saree.

In the same event, during an emotional moment Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her mother, the late actress Sridevi. With a career that left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, Sridevi continues to be an inspiration and driving force in Jahnvi's life.

While talking about how she had the baggage or being Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi said, "I don’t think anybody can do what she did, anybody is as versatile as she is.. the level at which she would operate, I don't think anybody can cope with that.. leave me alone! But even in today's generation, the actresses get compared to her dance moves, every step, every performance… my sister and I, would initially stress a lot, and would get very nervous, overworked with the baggage but then I began to understand I'm being compared to mumma( Sridevi)so that’s the standard! I think that’s what started motivating me.. and infact, mom had only told me that my first film and performance won’t be compared to her first film, it’ll be compared to her last film and she said to me, that this kind of pressure I wouldn’t even want my enemy to have."

Talking about her first film, Janhvi also added, "When I started working for my first film, I was so concious that I wanted to be completely detached from her because people anyway used to think that I got my first film because I am Sridevi Kapoor’s daughter . I don’t know what different trip I went on to that I will not take any help from my mother, I will act completely different from my mom’s style of acting , used to tell her not to come on sets. I used to feel I had an unfair advantage, a trump card . But now I feel I was foolish that time. Main hoon unki beti , is sacchai se main bhag nahi sakti. Now that she is not here , this is my biggest regret."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has some plum projects in her kitty. She will be seen teaming up with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'. She will also be seen in the much-awaited Telugu film 'Devara Part 1', also starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The Telugu action-drama, which marks Janhvi's debut in the south film industry, is releasing in cinemas on April 5, 2024.