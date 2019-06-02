Janhvi Kapoor shares a love-filled picture of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor

close

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday shared an adorable picture of late actress Sridevi and her father Boney Kapoor.

The actress took to Instagram to post the picture of her parents and captioned it with a heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Bollywood actress Sridevi's death shocked the nation a year ago and her family hasn't been able to come to terms with it till date. 

 She passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

After staying away from the big screen for years, Sridevi made her comeback with English Vinglish in 2012 with another successful film Mom in 2018, which became her last film. The actress also did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which released in 2018.

Earlier, during an interview, Janhvi revealed that she is still in a state of shock. "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months." 

