Janhvi Kapoor shares ‘awwdorable’ post for brother Arjun Kapoor, thanks him for all the gyaan and reality checks!

On the occasion of Arjun Kapoor’s 36th birthday on Saturday, June 26, his sister Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional note for her beloved brother along with a beautiful picture. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Arjun Kapoor’s 36th birthday on Saturday, June 26, his sister Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional note for her beloved brother along with a beautiful picture. 

She wrote,“@arjunkapoor it’s ur birthday!!! And your year. Thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts love u and ennnnnjjjjjoy.” 

The actor threw a lavish party for his family and industry friends on the late Friday-night at Taj Lands End Colaba, where after a long hiatus, several stars were spotted under one roof. 

From family - sister Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Mohit Marwah and others were clicked. Looking all stylish and dapper, his celeb friends such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, South hottie Vijay Deverakonda among others were spotted at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash. 

Arjun made his Bollywood debut in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Ishazaade’ back in 2012. He went on to star in films like ‘Aurangzeb’, ‘Gunday’, ‘2 States’, ‘Finding Fanny’, ‘Tevar’, 'Panipat', 'Ki & Ka' among others  – each of these helped him evolve as an actor.

On the work front Arjun was last seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’. His upcoming projects include- are ‘Ek Villain Returns’ starring Disha Patani and ‘Bhoot Police’.

 

