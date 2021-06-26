On beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday, ladylove Malaika Arora shares a 'sunshine' pic!

New Delhi: Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor has been showered with millions of wishes from friends and fans! But the most special wish comes from his ladylove Malaika Arora. The diva wished him a cosy adorable picture.

Malaika Arora dropped a heartwarming caption reading: Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday on June 26. He hosted a late-night bash on his birthday eve which saw his sister Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Mohit Marwah at the do. Looking all stylish and dapper, his celeb friends such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, South hottie Vijay Deverakonda among others were also spotted at his birthday bash.

Several celebs including his sisters Anshula, Sonam, Rhea Kapoor wished the hunk of an actor on social media.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a very happy birthday!