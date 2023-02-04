Janhvi Kapoor Shares Goofy Chicken Dance in Pink Feather Dress, Gets Trolled Heavily: Watch Video

NEW DELHI: Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry currently. The young star has won hearts with her performance in films like 'Dhadak', 'Roohi', 'Gunjan Sharma' and her recently released survival drama 'Mili'. She also keeps her social media game on point and regularly shares interesting photos and videos with her fans. The actor, known for keeping it real, often posts fun videos displaying her goofy self. Continuing the trend, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a video reel where she is seen imitating a chicken while dancing to a popular track.

Janhvi, who has won millions of hearts with her dance skills, looked super adorable dressed in a pink feather dress that came with fringes and sequins. She shows off her unique dance moves on the famous song 'Chicken Wings'. From the video, it is evident that it is shot on a set, most probably after the pack-up. She captioned the photo writing, "When u know it’s time to break for lunch."

However, her fans were not too pleased seeing her dance and trolled her for putting in the effort to be cute and funny. Some of the users dropped mean remarks in the comment box.

"You might be thinking you look cute but you are not," commented a social media user, on her post.

"Janhvi yeh video dekhne se pehle aap meri crush thi," wrote a disappointed fan.

Well, we feel the actress looked effortlessly adorable while doing a chicken dance on the sets in that cute little feather dress. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she has sports-comedy 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao, 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan and 'Jana Gana Mana' with Vijay Deverakonda.